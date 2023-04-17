Winter has returned to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes as a storm system slowly moves North and brings measurable snow and blizzard conditions to the region.

Blizzard warnings, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are currently in effect for parts of Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan.

Areas of northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula could see up to 18 inches of snow.

Travel will be extremely difficult throughout the Upper Midwest.

Wind gusts could reach up to speeds of 50 mph in a region stretching from Wisconsin to Ohio.

Then another storm system will move in later this week, bringing more measurable snow and bitter cold temperatures.

Heavy rain could cause flooding over the Ohio Valley and Northeast as the front associated with this system pushes east.

The Northwest remains unsettled with coastal rain and mountain snow Monday, and we’re expecting severe storms -- including tornadoes -- for the Plains beginning Wednesday.

