A South Carolina middle school teacher has been fired after his social media posts heckling Christians went viral.

In a video posted to social media this month, the teacher is alleged seen shouting at a man through a bullhorn at what appears to be an abortion clinic protest.

The video identifies the person with the bullhorn as French teacher Trevor Anderson at Gilbert Middle School in Lexington County, South Carolina.

"I teach them French. I teach them that people like you are a piece of s---… I teach them that Christians are f---ing idiots," the man says in the video. "You're all f---ing idiots," he says to the person arguing with him.

In another video posted to Vimeo, Anderson can be seen using racist and sexist slurs against Black and female clinic protesters at various times.

"You do what all these White people tell you to do, you f---ing c--n. You f---ing j---- boo…Do a little dance for us like your masters want you to," he tells one person off camera.

"You deserve to be called a c---, you deserve to be called a b----," he says to another person.

He appears to be arguing with a protester while volunteering at an abortion clinic. He is wearing a shirt that says "clinic parking."

"No one cares what you have to say," the man continues to argue with another unidentified person who seems to have shared the video on social media.

His account, "rudedefenderdude," is tagged on the social media platform by other abortion clinic escorts. It is no longer active.

Several TikTok users said that he was their former French teacher or sports coach at Gilbert Middle School.

In another video, a man wearing the same outfit is filmed following a protester to his car while hurling obscenities at them.

"Hey you piece of s---! Where the f--- are you going?" he says in the graphic video.

The Lexington County School District One confirmed Anderson was fired, in a statement to Columbia Fox affiliate 57.

"The employee in the video is no longer employed with Lexington County School District One. Our administrative team, in collaboration with district administrators, is working on a plan for the classes impacted by this change. Our goal is to maintain our high expectations for teaching and learning," the district reportedly said.

Gilbert community members who spoke to local station WIS News 10 were divided on whether the teacher should have been fired.

"That does sound like hate speech," one woman said. However, another man argued that what Anderson said was protected under freedom of speech.