Mick Jagger celebrated his 80th birthday at an exclusive bash and after-party with a guest list that included his girlfriend, former longtime love and other A-List celebrities.

On Wednesday night, The Rolling Stones frontman was joined by Melanie Hamrick, 36, and his former partner of 22 years, Jerry Hall, 67, for a celebration at Jagger's home in Chelsea, England. Music legend Lenny Kravitz, director Baz Luhrmann, actress Angelica Huston and screenwriter Jemima Goldsmith were also among the party-goers.

After the festivities at the singer's home, Jagger, his family and other guests were spotted leaving for an after-party at the Chelsea nightclub Embargo Republica, where the revelers included Leonardo DiCaprio, Rolling Stone member Ronnie Wood, designer Stella McCartney and music executive Jimmy Iovine and his wife Liberty Ross.

Jagger wore an emerald green suit, which he paired with a dark green and white polka-dot satin dress shirt. He sported black and white sneakers and a black sweater tied around his neck.

Hamrick was clad in a sheer black lace dress, which she accessorized with gold jewelry. Hall donned a long chocolate brown dress and draped a caramel-colored shawl over her shoulders. As Hall left Jagger's house, the former model was pictured holding hands with Huston, 72, who was wearing a cream top with beige pants.

Hall and Jagger share daughters Elizabeth, 39 and Georgia May, 31, and sons James, 37, and Gabriel, 25. Georgia May and Gabriel were both spotted attending their father's birthday celebrations.

Kravitz had on a black and white patterned silk jacket over a gray dress shirt with pin-striped pants and black sunglasses. The four-time Grammy Award winner flashed a peace sign when he was later photographed leaving Embargo.

Wood wore a white dress shirt with black pants and a black tuxedo jacket. DiCaprio sported an all-black outfit and kept a low profile as he pulled a black baseball cap down over his face while leaving the star-studded bash.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hamrick shared a sweet tribute to commemorate Jagger's milestone birthday. The former ballerina posted a snap of the couple embracing and an image in which they were seen in a group hug with their 6-year-old son Deveraux.

"Happy Birthday my Love," Hamrick wrote in the caption, adding a red heart emoji.

The father of eight shares daughter Karis, 52, with actress Marsha Hunt. Jagger and his ex-wife Bianca Jagger are parents to daughter Jade, 51, and he shares son Lucas, 24, with model Luciana Morad Gimenez.

Jagger's Rolling Stone bandmates also marked the occasion with social media tributes of their own.

Keith Richards posted a video on Twitter in which he was seen playing the piano before sharing his birthday message for Jagger.

"Hey Mick, long may we keep saying this to each other. Happy birthday, Mick. Have another good one. Give me a call and let me know what it’s like," Richards said with a laugh.

Wood shared several throwback snaps of himself and Jagger to Twitter, writing, "Happy 80th birthday @MickJagger," adding a series of emoji including red hearts, a birthday cake, a party hat and a smiley face.