A Michigan teenager was convicted Thursday of throwing drain cleaner on her father as he napped after he reneged on a promise to take her to a hair salon for her 18th birthday.

Megan Joyce Imirowicz was found guilty by an Oakland County jury of unlawful use of irritants causing the death of 64-year-old Konrad Imirowicz on Oct. 1, 2021, and of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Her father, who struggled with alcoholism, was too drunk to drive her to the appointment, according to prosecutors.

The enraged teenager threw lye powder and water on him as he slept on a sofa in their Ortonville home, northwest of Detroit.

He suffered chemical burns across his body and succumbed to his injuries five months later.

The defendant, who broke into tears upon hearing the verdict, faces up to life in prison when she's sentenced July 25.

"This is a tragic case. The defendant lashed out in anger and wound up killing her father," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. "I commend the prosecution team for the tremendous work that went into the prosecution and in securing justice for the victim in this case."

The four-day trial included harrowing testimony from the defendant's brother, Austin Imirowicz, and her mother, Joyce Conrad.

The son said his father, who was hospitalized for months in intensive care, underwent numerous skin grafts and endured infections that led to the amputation of both of his legs.

In March 2022, he left the hospital determined to die at home, Austin Imirowicz told the jury, according to The Oakland Press. Three days later he took his last breath.

The son also testified about the night his father was rushed to the hospital. He said that not long after his father was admitted, his sister called him demanding the PIN to their dad's ATM card.

She wanted to pay for the hotel room where she and her friends were celebrating her 18th birthday that night, he testified. She did not ask about her dad's condition.

Enraged, Austin Imirowicz said he hung up on her. "I was angry – to show no care at all, to dismiss something so serious," he recalled on the stand, according to the local newspaper.

In an interview with police, Megan Imirowicz claimed she had thrown a bag of bread at her father and possibly water, which were near some cleaning supplies.

The defendant's lawyer couldn't immediately be reached for comment.