A young Cooper's hawk was found stuck in a downtown parking garage in Michigan, forcing rescue workers to guide the wayward bird back to freedom, state official said.

The city of East Lansing, Michigan said in a Facebook post that municipal workers found the bird trapped in the stairwell of a downtown street garage on Thursday, March 30.

Workers identified the bird as a young Cooper's hawk and called the WILDSIDE Rehabilitation and Education Center, who has been rehabilitating native Michigan wildlife for 28 years.

The animal rescuers were able to slowly guide the hawk out of the stairwell and back to the outdoors, where it was able to fly to freedom.

While authorities did not share how the bird got trapped in the garage, the bird was not hurt by its adventure.

Fox News' Sydney Borchers contributed to this report.