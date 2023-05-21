A Michigan man is wanted in connection with an alleged dog fighting ring after deputies found eight dogs chained in a yard and six others starved to death and left to rot, authorities said Friday.

Casey Autry Kidd, 29, has a felony arrest warrant for abandoning animals, Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson during a press conference.

"We believe that these dogs were used in a potential dog fighting ring," Swanson said.

The sheriff said some dogs had multiple stages of scarring and injuries that are indicative of dog fighting.

The dogs were found chained, with one restrained so tightly that it could not move, the sheriff said.

Two of the dogs found alive had chips, and officials worked to reunite all eight of the dogs with their owners.

One of the chipped dogs, a Boston terrier, was reunited with its owner last week.

The sheriff's office shared video of the second chipped dog's reunion with her family Friday, following the sheriff’s press conference.

Officials said that Kidd is a habitual offender who has a "dangerous criminal history" with multiple arrests for home invasions, assaults and drug charges.

"We're not asking anybody to put themselves at risk," Swanson said.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the Kidd's whereabouts to call the sheriff’s office at 810-257-3422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.