A Michigan man allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend on Saturday in front of their young child, according to prosecutors.

Gregory Keyier-Deniro Davis, 43, was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with intent to murder, four counts of felony firearm second offense, and felonious assault, according to FOX 2. He was arraigned on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Davis followed Anni Namou to the car dealership Legend Motors, where she worked. Officials said Davis used his car to block her vehicle in.

While the woman ran away, Davis is accused of shooting her twice, including one time with a 12 gauge semi-automatic shotgun at close range. The couple's 10-year-old child witnessed the shooting from Namou's car.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Davis pointed the gun at other people and fired more shots.

Davis later turned himself into authorities.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that the incident was "horrific and tragic."

"Every month an average of 70 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner in this country. This event occurred in a place of business where other employees were just a few feet away. My office has charged this individual with first-degree murder, the most serious charge under Michigan law, and we will vigorously prosecute this perpetrator for his alleged actions," McDonald said.