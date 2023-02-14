Democratic Gov. Getchen Whitmer of Michigan called out mass shootings as a "uniquely American problem," as she responded Tuesday after a shooting at the Michigan State University campus left three dead and five wounded.

Whitmer confirmed she has been in contact with the White House about the situation.

"President Biden and I spoke last night. He pledged his support and the thoughts of an entire nation. We will work together to do what is necessary to help MSU community heal," Whitmer said

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety announced early Tuesday morning that the five wounded victims in the shooting on the school's campus Monday night remain at Sparrow Hospital in critical condition.

The shooting inside an academic hall on university grounds also left three people dead. The university canceled classes for the next two days and asked students to stay off campus on Tuesday.

"We're all broken by an all too familiar feeling — another place that is supposed to be about community and togetherness shattered by bullets and bloodshed. We know this is a uniquely American problem," Whitemer continued Tuesday, noting similar mass shootings still fresh in Americans' minds. "Today is the fifth anniversary of the Parkland shooting. We're mere weeks past the Lunar New Year shooting at a dance hall and a few months past the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde."

The gunman, 43-year-old Black male Anthony McRae, is not affiliated with the university.

McRae was eventually found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound off the university's campus, Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said.

"We cannot keep living like this. Our children are scared to go to school. People feel unsafe in their houses of worship or local stores. Too many of us scan rooms for exits when we enter them. And many of us have gone through the grim exercise of figuring out who our last call would be to," Whitmer said.

Whitmer ended her brief remarks on a grim note, stating that words are no longer sufficient to fix the problem of rampant gun violence.

"As parents, we tell our kids it's going to be okay. We say that all the time. But the truth is, words are not good enough. We must act and we will. But today, let's hold the MSU and East Lansing communities close," Whitemer said. "And let's think of the families and friends of those who have lost those fighting for their lives and the countless Michiganders who lives are forever changed by yesterday's shooting."

The governor's sentiments were echoed by Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who spoke after Whitmer.

"I cannot believe that I am here again doing this 15 months later and I am filled with rage that we have to have another press conference to talk about our children being killed in their schools," Slotkin told the audience. "And I would say that you either care about protecting kids or you don't. You either care about having an open, honest conversation about what is going on in our society or you don't."

She added, "But please don't tell me you care about the safety of children. If you're not willing to have a conversation about keeping them safe in a place that should be a sanctuary."

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.