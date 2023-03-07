A Michigan family doctor has been charged after meeting what he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex, but was actually a police decoy used to arrest the predator.

The Genesee County Sheriff's office Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) conducted an operation involving a sheriff’s deputy posing as a 15-year-old girl on an online platform which led them to a Michigan doctor- 61-year-old Dr. Parminder Jaswal.

According to Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson, Jaswal was planning to pay $200 to have sex with the child, and brought wine coolers, Coca-Cola, and Oreos with him.

"Dr. Jaswal came to our location to have sex with a 15-year-old decoy — 15! — for $200," Swanson said in a press conference. "He was intrigued because our decoy in our situation had braces, and that was one of the things that attracted him."

As Jaswal drove from Saginaw, Michigan, he engaged in graphic conversations with the sheriff decoy and sent graphic photos of his genitalia, Swanson shared. Investigators believe the doctor took the explicit photos in his doctor office and sent them between seeing patients, Swanson added.

GHOST officers arrested Jaswal on Sunday, March 5 and charged him with four criminal charges: using a computer to commit a crime, child sexually abusive material, accosting a child for immoral purposes, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A fourth criminal charge, criminal sexual misconduct, was added because Jaswal allegedly assaulted the decoy before he was arrested, Swanson shared.

"We know that predators travel. He came down from Saginaw. When we work with other sheriffs, we see that they travel everywhere," Swanson said.

Swanson believes there may be more victims of Jaswal, who has been a doctor for decades. Victims can contact the sheriff's office at 810-257-3426.