A sheriff's deputy in Michigan was hospitalized Sunday after he was shot multiple times following a domestic dispute that turned into a car chase and then a shootout with a suspect, officials said.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Joshua Hankins was transported to Trinity Health Hospital for multiple gunshot wounds after deputies attempted to arrest a suspect who fired multiple shots at the responding officers.

The deputies returned fire in the exchange, striking and killing the suspect.

Deputy Hankins is in stable condition, according to Muskegon County Undersheriff Kenneth Sanford.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office said the Muskegon Township police and Muskegon Heights police responded to a domestic dispute around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Before law enforcement personnel arrived, the suspect fled the scene in a Subaru Forrester, they said.

Deputies found the fleeing suspect a few hours later, who was incompliant, prompting a chase.

At 12:52 a.m., "an off-duty deputy observed the vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled. Deputies, troopers and officers from Muskegon County, Michigan State Police, Muskegon Township Police and Fruitpoint Township Police were involved in the pursuit of the suspect vehicle over several miles," the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect ultimately stopped after they drove into a ditch near Ravenna, a village of about 1,200 people.

The suspect refused to surrender to police and fired a weapon at officers, officials said.

"Deputies attempted to take the driver into custody at gunpoint. The suspect fired a weapon at Officers. Officers returned fire and the suspect was shot and killed," the sheriff's office said.

Hankins is a 2020 graduate of the Grand Valley State University Police Academy.