A heartwarming moment caught on police bodycam in Michigan is reminding people they are not alone. Two Macomb County, Michigan deputies shared a warm embrace and a kind word with a community member who shared that he, "could use a hug."

Deputy Jacob Thorne and Deputy Fred Parisek of the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office checked on the driver for a wellness check after receiving a call saying it appeared the driver had passed out on the side of the snowy road. The driver told the deputies that he was driving into work for the day, "and had to pull over because he was feeling down and just needed a break."

The driver, who deputies referred to as "Joe," shared with them that he had multiple stressing issues in his life that were making him feel overwhelmed and very upset. He assured both deputies that he did not want to hurt himself but that he just needed a break from the stressful circumstances in his life.

Deputy Thorne asked what he could do to help, and Joe simply responded that he could use a hug.

"I could use a hug," the driver replied in the body camera footage which captured the inspiring encounter.

Deputy Thorne was more than happy to help a fellow human and gave Joe a warm embrace. In body camera footage, Joe is seen shedding a few emotional tears as he leaned in to experience kindness from the generous deputy.

"I'll give you a hug." Deputy Thorne says to Joe. "It seems like you get a lot going on, man. It's all right. And it seems like a lot to take on."

The Macomb County Police Department shared that Deputies Thorne and Parisek spent the next 20 minutes chatting about their lives and their shared humanity. The deputies sat alongside Joe and, "exchanged some stories, helpful remedies, encouragement, and even a laugh at the end."

Following their encounter, the deputies provided Joe with helpful resources, including their own contact information, to help, "get through the times when he was feeling overwhelmed."

The two exchanged one last hug before going their separate ways.

"Please remember that we are all human. We all have good days, bad days, and days that we feel we might not make it through. But you can." The Macomb County Sheriff's Office shared in a Facebook post. "Never be afraid to reach out and make that phone call to hear a helpful voice on the other end."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.