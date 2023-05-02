Dabiz Muñoz, a Michelin star chef born in Madrid, Spain, is considering adding "fish semen" to his restaurant’s menu after he made a trip to Japan, according to the New York Post.

Muñoz learned about a famous dish, called shirako, from Japanese chef Hiro Sato, The Post reported. Shirako appears like a white paste but is actually the sperm sacs of male fish. It can be served both raw and cooked.

Muñoz posted a picture of shirako on his Instagram page in April from Hakkoku, a popular sushi restaurant in Ginza, one of Tokyo’s trendiest neighborhoods.

The post has received over 11,000 likes on the platform, with Muñoz writing that the dish "blew" his mind "enormously." He later wrote that his trip to Japan was "marvelous."

"What a marvelous Ride!!!! I just want to come back. I truly love Japan, it’s something else, unforgettable food, people and culture," the chef said.

Muñoz has worked in some of the world’s most exclusive restaurants and built up experience in Japanese cuisine as a chef at Nobu and Hakkasan.

Commentators were divided on the dish, with one user writing that shirako was "[f]oodporn." Other users asked "how many balloon fish" had to contribute their semen for the dish.

Muñoz did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Notably, world-famous chef Anthony Bourdain dined on shirako during one of his many trips to Japan. He said he enjoyed the dish, calling it a "snow-covered dream."