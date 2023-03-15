Michael J. Fox gushed about his wife Tracy Pollan on Tuesday, saying she "gives" their family "everything we need."

"Any good in our family, anything good that we do, comes from her," Fox told People magazine at the SXSW premiere of his movie "Still: a Michael J. Fox Movie" on Tuesday.

Pollan added she thinks listening to each other and knowing when to give the other one space has helped make their 34-year marriage last.

"I think we really listen to each other, we are there for each other when we need each other," Pollan said. "And then we also give each other space when that's needed. Just feeling off of what's needed at the moment and trying to be there."

The couple married in 1988 at the height of Fox’s "Back to the Future" fame and have remained committed to each other through the development of his Parkinson’s. Fox was diagnosed when he was 29.

At the Austin, Texas festival, Fox said that he doesn’t have time to feel sorry for himself.

"Pity is a benign form of abuse," he told People. "I can feel sorry for myself, but I don't have time for that. There is stuff to be learned from this, so let's do that and move on," he added.

Fox shared a photo of the two of them on the red carpet ahead of the screening, writing on his Instagram, "Thank you Austin! It was an honor to screen our movie STILL @sxsw."

The couple, who has four grown children, met on the set of his TV show "Family Ties" when she was cast as his love interest.

Last year, Fox and Pollan reflected on becoming empty-nesters, saying they aren't "heartbroken."

"It’s not as empty as you would think when you have four," Pollan said. "There’s usually somebody home, so there’s like a little straggler, usually. But it’s fun. We enjoy the stragglers."

The couple share Sam Michael, 33, twins Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, 28, and Esmé Annabelle, 21.

Fox's documentary, directed by David Guggenheim, is described as highlighting the actor's "personal and professional triumphs and travails, and will explore what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease."

"David said early on, 'I want to cover Parkinson's, but I don't want to make a movie about Parkinson's.' He made a movie about life," Fox clarified of his director's vision. "He made a conscientious decision not to make a movie about Parkinson's."

