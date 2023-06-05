Michael J. Fox quickly rebounded from a fall onstage during a "Back to the Future" panel discussion on Sunday.

The 61-year-old actor, who has Parkinson's disease, walked out from backstage to stand alongside co-stars Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson, but lost his balance when turning around.

He was close to a couch, which helped prevent him from falling to the ground and hurting himself. Fox regained his composure and carried on with the discussion.

"Michael has Parkinson's. It’s no secret that people with Parkinson’s fall," his representative told Fox News Digital.

"He is doing great and if you watch the video he immediately jumps to [his] feet and continues with the Q and A."

Fox's representative encouraged those with further questions about the neurodegenerative disease and people living with Parkinson's to watch his AppleTV+ documentary.

In the film "Still," Fox details his life, career and focus as an advocate for Parkinson's research following his own diagnosis in 1991 at the age of 29.

In the movie, he specifies, "I’m in intense pain. Each tremor is like a seismic jolt."

The "Spin City" star reflected on his perspective of mortality during a CBS Sunday Morning interview.

"You don't die from Parkinson's. You die with Parkinson's," he said. "I've been thinking about the mortality of it.… I'm not going to be 80. I'm not going to be 80."

He's also endured a fair share of painful mishaps and medical procedures throughout his decades-long battle with the disease.

"I had spinal surgery. I had a tumor on my spine … it was benign, but it messed up my walking … then, started to break stuff … broke this arm, and I broke this arm, I broke this elbow. I broke my face. I broke my hand," he said.

Despite the difficulties, he told The Times that "it's just life. It doesn't matter. You suck it up and you move on."

He added, "What has made my life richer and more authentic as time has gone on is being really honest about the pain, and what it really has taken, and what has been lost."