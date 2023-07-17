Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan are celebrating a major milestone: 35 years of marriage.

The couple reflected on their marriage in separate posts shared to social media, also sharing a collection of personal photos.

Among a bevy of photos from their youth, Fox wrote, "35 years of laugher, living, listening and loving you @tracy.pollan . Thank you for it all. Forever yours, Mike."

Pollan commented back, "Love you so much!!!"

Pollan shared a singular photo from a past vacation with Fox, writing, "35 years!!! Happy anniversary my love. Here’s to many more glorious adventures together. I could not love you more."

Fox added a sweet comment, telling his bride, "Likewise, so beautiful just like you. Happy Anniversary!"

The pair have always been a strong unit, especially as Fox's battle with Parkinson's disease has waged on. The couple share four children together: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé.

In his revealing documentary "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie," Fox discussed meeting Pollan on the "Family Ties" set. She was cast as his love interest in the show in 1985.

"One day, we broke for lunch. After lunch, we picked up where we left off. The moment she said her first line, I detected a hint of garlic and sensed an opportunity to have a little fun at her expense. 'Whoa, a little scampi for lunch, babe?'" Fox remembers of the moment.

"At first she said nothing. Her expression didn't even change. But looking me dead in the eyes she said slowly, 'That was mean, and rude, and you're a complete and total f---ing a--hole.'"

At the peak of his fame, starring in a sitcom and a part of a monstrous franchise in "Back to the Future," Fox admits he was not accustomed to being spoken to in such a negative way.

"Nobody talked to me that way. This woman was completely unintimidated by whoever I thought I was. A pig is a pig no matter how many hit movies he's just had," Fox admitted of himself.

Speaking candidly, Fox says he "was a bit of a d---" in that period of his life.

Fox said that although she was joking, it made enough of an impact on him to really feel something.

"She was joking, but I didn't get it because no one would ever joke with me like that," Fox explained.

"I was not the butt of any jokes. She just poked through that, like, you're a scared little kid and I'll just call you out. In that moment I fell in love with her."

"Once we got together, I was the most in love person," he shared. "I still am."

Fox has consistently credited Pollan for helping him through his Parkinson's Disesase diagnosis, which he got in 1991 at the age of 29.