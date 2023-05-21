Heading into his final round at Oak Hill on Sunday, it seemed like Michael Block's week at the PGA Championship couldn't get any better.

That is until he hit his tee shot on the par-3 15th hole.

Block, the 46-year-old PGA playing pro at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, took aim at the green and hit a beautiful shot that was right in line with the pin.

As the ball came down, it dunked into the hole for an ace, and the crowd went ballistic.

Block looked at his partner for the day, Rory McIlory, and asked, "Did that go in, Rory?"

McIlory, whom Block couldn't believe he was playing with after his Saturday round, nodded with a yes and his face said it all: He was amazed.

Block made his way to the hole and the crowd never let up. The cheers were deafening, and he couldn't shake the smile off his face.

Block has been a fan favorite all week as he became the only Tour pro who qualified for the major to make the cut, while many struggled at the difficult course.

Entering Sunday, Block was in a position to win $500,000, which he gets to cash being a certified pro. The most he said he ever made golfing was $75,000.

With the hole-in-one, Block is tied 14th as his final round – one of the most memorable and feel-good stories at a major championship – is coming to an end.