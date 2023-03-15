Two women vacationing in Miami during spring break were robbed at gunpoint this week, leading to questions from the victims about whether they will return to the city.

Suhhai Casteallucceo told FOX affiliate WSVN-TV that she and a friend were being driven to their hotel early Monday after a night out at a club with a man they met during a previous trip to Miami. During the ride, she fell asleep.

"When I woke up, I saw a man with a gun in my face, and it was a terrible moment of my life," Casteallucceo said. "We came down here on vacation, I live in Holland."

Casteallucceo said she believes the weapon used was a large rifle. The robbery occurred as the vehicle was parked in front of a condominium building. The thief took her purse, money, and a Rolex watch, she said.

"He took a Rolex, which was very sentimental for me because I got it with the birth of my child, my last one," Casteallucceo said. "It has the name of my child and their day of birth."

Casteallucceo said she thinks she and her friend may have been set up.

"I come from Holland, and I don’t know anyone here, and he knows exactly my name, so that’s very weird," she said of the man she was with.

"Because I was scared. I am a mother of four children, and I was like, ‘OK, take what you want,’ but that is not safe," she added. "I don’t know if I will come back to Miami."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Miami Police Department.