Mia Farrow joked this week that she "forgave" Michael Caine for introducing her to ex Woody Allen while wishing the "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" actor a happy 90th birthday.

"Happy 90th Birthday to Michael Caine, such a funny and wise friend over many years," the "Rosemary’s Baby" actress, 78, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

She added that when she was married to Frank Sinatra, the crooner’s daughter Nancy dated Caine.

"If they had married he would have been my son in law! He once played my husband. Just such a lovely man," she wrote, adding, "Actually Michael introduced me to Woody for which i forgave him :)."

SIR MICHAEL CAINE WALKS BACK COMMENTS ABOUT RETIREMENT: ‘I’M NOT GETTING RID OF MY ALARM CLOCK!'

Farrow was in a relationship with Allen in the 1980s and had three children – biological son Ronan Farrow and Moses and Dylan Farrow, who were adopted by the couple.

Dylan has accused Allen of molesting her as a child, which he denies, and the "Annie Hall" star and director later married Mia’s daughter Soon-Yi Previn, who Mia adopted with former husband André Previn.

Mia and Caine played husband and wife in 1987’s "Hannah and Her Sisters," for which Caine earned his first Oscar.

MIA FARROW CLAIMS WOODY ALLEN ‘WEAPONIZED’ ADOPTED DAUGHTER SOON-YI PREVIN AGAINST HER: ‘I LOVE HER’

In 2018, Caine told the Guardian, "I can’t come to terms with" Dylan Farrow’s allegations against Allen "because I loved Woody and had a wonderful time with him. I even introduced him to Mia. I don’t regret working with him, which I did in complete innocence; but I wouldn’t work with him again, no."

Caine told the Daily Telegraph in 2010, "I’m quite a rabid right-winger about pedophilia. If you want to bring back hanging for them then I’m your man. I’ll pull the lever. Don’t get me started on that. I hate it. Hate it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Mia included several throwback photos of her friendship with Caine, including one of her arriving at a 20th Century Fox party in L.A. in a mink coat with him in 1966, the pair sitting at a table at the People’s Choice Awards in 1979, and a still from "Hannah and her Sisters."

Tom Cruise also wished Caine a happy 90th while celebrating with him at a restaurant in London on Tuesday.

"Britain’s Got Talent" judge David Walliams shared several photos on his Instagram of Caine and Cruise laughing together at the "Batman Begins" actor’s birthday dinner. Caine’s wife Shakira Caine, 76, can also be seen in one of the photos.

Actress Denise Welch, who shared a clip of some jokes she told at his intimate-looking party, posted a short video on her Instagram of the shindig.

"Such an honour to be asked by Shakira to say a few words at Sir Michael Caines’ 90th birthday!!!" she captioned the post. "He loves a dirty joke and so does @tomcruise it appears!!!! Great night and amazing company."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caine took to his Twitter on his birthday on Tuesday to write, "Thank you all for the good wishes."