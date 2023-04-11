The mother of Mexican ballad singer Julián Figueroa confirmed the young musician has died.

Figueroa was the son of actress Maribel Guardia and the late singer Joan Sebastian, who died in 2015. Guardia wrote that Figueroa died of a heart ailment on Monday.

"They found him unconscious in his room last night," Guardia shared on Instagram. "When the ambulance arrived and the police found him dead, there was no sign of violence. The medical report says he died of an acute heart attack."

Figueroa was 27 years old at the time of his death.

Figueroa is survived by his mother, his wife, actress Imelda Tuñón, and the couple's son. Funeral plans were not immediately announced.

The musician followed in his father's footsteps and was known for songs such as "Yo Sería," "Ay Amor" and "Volaré."

His father, Joan Sebastian, died in 2015 of bone cancer. He was 64 years old at the time of his death.

Sebastian was most known for his love ballads, including "Tatuajes" and "Secreto de Amor."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.