The Mexican consulate in Washington, D.C., urged Mexican nationals living around the American capital to be cautious as crime rates in the city continue to rise.

"Attention Mexican community: The city of Washington, D.C. is experiencing a significant increase in crime in areas previously considered safe. Take precautions. In an emergency, call 911. For urgent consular assistance, dial (202) 997-0560," read the translation of a tweet posted by Mexico's Washington, D.C., consulate last week.

According to a report from ABC 7, the tweet comes as crime rates have recently surged in Washington, D.C., with homicides rising 15% in 2023 compared to during the same time period last year. Violent crime overall is also up, the report said, rising 36% so far in 2023.

Carjackings are up 34% in Washington, D.C., compared to last year, according to a Council on Criminal Justice mid-year report.

The Mexican consulate did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

Pamela A. Smith, who was chosen to be the next chief of the Metropolitan Police Department earlier this month, acknowledged the crime problem the city has faced.

"Washington, D.C. is an amazing city. It's filled with amazing residents, visitors, businesses and opportunities. And I am proud to live as a resident in Ward 8. As a law enforcement officer and a member of this community, I am also troubled by the crime that is plaguing our community. Which is why it is important for me, to be engaged in wanting to make the District of Columbia safer. I am passionate about ensuring public safety," Smith said after being announced by Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, according to ABC 7.

MPD did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.