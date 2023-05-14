Throughout Major League Baseball, players are donning pink bats and other equipment, and logos on their caps are pink in honor of Mother’s Day.

But a New York Mets rookie took the celebration a step further.

Not only was Brett Baty rocking pink from head to toe, but he also wrote a heartfelt message to his mother on his equipment.

Baty wrote the sentiment in black sharpie on the straps of his shin guard in the first game of the Mets’ doubleheader.

"Mom, today is for YOU," the first sentence reads.

Baty wanted to "show you how much I love you," adding "what I am today, is because of you."

"Today we celebrate you. I love you!" Baty concluded the message.

The pink seen throughout the day is in honor of breast cancer awareness, an initiative that began in 2006.

It first started with simply bats, but has since stretched to jerseys and other pieces of the uniform sporting pink, and now letters to Mom.

Baty played in his first Mother’s Day MLB game (he went 2-for-4) after being a first-round selection in 2019. He made his MLB debut last year but has turned into the team’s everyday third baseman.

The Mets lost their first game on Sunday, 3-2, and will look for redemption with the 4:35 p.m. first pitch in game two.