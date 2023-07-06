Don't look now, but the New York Mets are not dead yet.

The Mets lost 15 games in the NL East standings in June thanks to their 7-19 record and the Atlanta Braves' 21-4 that month - but July has, although early, been much better to the Amazins.

The Mets were down to their final strike against the NL West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks and in danger of getting blanked on Wednesday night in Phoenix, but it was a rookie who kept them alive.

Francisco Alvarez blasted an opposite-field home run, his 15th of the season, to tie the game at one - but the Mets did not want to go to extra innings.

Fellow rookie Brett Baty singled after Alvarez's homer, and then trusty veteran Mark Canha followed up with an RBI triple that gave New York a 2-1 lead.

The Mets' bullpen has been atrocious all season long without Edwin Diaz, but they were not letting this one go. David Robertson, a lone bright spot in the Mets' pen, relieved Kodai Senga after eight innings of four-hit, 12-strikeout ball and shut the Diamondbacks down in order to secure the win.

"It was super exciting. I did everything to celebrate that moment," Alvarez said through a translator. "Earlier, in that count, the umpire (Lance Barksdale) called a strike that I didn’t agree with. I had to keep battling there."

He added, "It’s really the adrenaline that heightens that moment for me. That’s my favorite part of the game. When that game’s on the line, I’m not afraid of failure. I’m comfortable."

It was the Mets' fourth win in their last five games, and they improved to 40-46.

It can be argued that the Mets are the most disappointing team not only this season, but maybe of all time. They boast the highest payroll in North American sports history at $346 million with a rotation led by two future Hall of Famers in Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

However, just about everything has gone wrong for them - the two aces have not performed like so, defending NL batting champion Jeff McNeil is only hitting .256, and just about everyone else has taken a huge step backwards from last year's 101-win season.

However, the Mets are making up some ground and now trail their division rival Philadelphia Phillies for the final wild-card spot by 6.5 games.

Sure, New York has some decisions to make with the impending trade deadline (they already traded away Eduardo Escobar), but given the roster's track record, they can still turn things around, and rather quickly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.