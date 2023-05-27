When you gotta go, you gotta go.

Pete Alonso had an efficient at-bat a couple weeks ago when he really had to go.

The New York Mets slugger admitted earlier this week that, because of his urgent need to go to the bathroom, he wound up hitting one of his MLB-leading 19 home runs.

"I mistimed my pregame coffee. Mistimed it. I had it too close to game time. And then I’m running, doing my sprints, and then I throw in the middle of the first inning. I’m like, ‘Goodness gracious, this is not good,’" Alonso said on "Foul Territory."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"So, I was hitting the top of the second, I was leading off the inning. I said, ‘I don’t care where this pitch is. This at-bat is ending first pitch. Because I need to go.’"

He wasn't kidding. And luck turned out to be on his side as the Cincinnati Reds' Hunter Greene hung a breaking ball on the first pitch of the at-bat, a big no-no against Alonso.

So, the slugger took a hack, and the ball traveled 374 feet into the left-center field seats for a solo shot.

FORMER MLB PITCHER DAVID HESS SAYS HE HAS BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH CANCER A SECOND TIME

Alonso isn't one to shy away from celebrating, but after this dinger, he had no time.

"As soon as I touched home plate, it was straight to the bathroom," he said. "No high-fives, straight to the bathroom."

Alonso is pretty confident that had he reached base on anything other than a home run, something bad would've happened.

"Honestly, I would’ve gotten picked off on purpose or something," he said. "I would’ve had to go so bad."

Alonso is making a run at 60 homers after Aaron Judge hit a new AL record 62 last season. Alonso is on pace for 59.

Perhaps he should mistime his pregame coffee more often.