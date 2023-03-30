Weather Alert

...Line of Heavy Snow Showers in Eastern Maine This Morning... A line of heavy snow showers extends from Mars Hill down through Bangor this morning. This line is reducing visibilities down to one half mile at times as well as a quick accumulation of snow up to one inch. Those traveling Route 1 from Mars Hill down toward Princeton and I95 from Houlton toward Bangor should use caution this morning. Cold air filtering behind this line will likely result in slippery conditions on untreated roadways and bridge as any standing water refreezes. Drive slowly, keep your distance from the car ahead of you, and keep your headlights on.