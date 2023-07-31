The Memphis Police Department announced that their officers shot and detained the gunman who attempted to enter a Jewish school on Monday afternoon.

Police received a report that an armed male fired his gun outside of Margolin Hebrew Academy at around 12:20 p.m. The suspect left the scene after failing to get inside.

"Thankfully, that school had a great safety procedure and process in place and avoided anyone being harmed or injured at that scene," Memphis Police Assistant Chief Don Crowe said at a presser. No one was injured at the scene.

Although the suspect has not been publicly identified by police, Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen announced that the gunman was a former student.

NASHVILLE KILLER AUDREY HALE SLEPT WITH JOURNALS ON SCHOOL SHOOTINGS UNDER BED, COURT DOCS REVEAL

"We have recently learned that the shooter at the Margolin Hebrew Academy was himself Jewish and a former student at the school," Cohen said in a press release. "I am pleased the academy had effective security and that the police acted quickly to protect students."

The suspect left the scene in a Ram pickup truck with California tags that was later spotted by authorities.

"MPD then received information that the suspect was possibly seen in Bartlett, TN," the Memphis Police Department said in a statement. "Moments later, MPD Officers on patrol located the suspect's vehicle in the area of McCrory and Gary."

Police then stopped the car, and the suspect got out while holding a handgun.

A police officer then shot the suspect. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

NASHVILLE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL SHOOTING TIMELINE: AUDREY HALE'S 14 MINUTES OF MAYHEM

"Due to the suspect's condition and in accordance with police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and will be conducting this investigation," the police's press release added.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis commended her officers' quick response to the threat.

"I am proud of the vigilant and quick response of MPD officers who mitigated a potential mass shooting situation today," Davis said. "Many thanks to our neighboring jurisdictions for also providing critical information to stop the suspect's actions."

Fox News Digital reached out to Margolin Hebrew Academy for a statement, but has not heard back.