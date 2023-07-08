An alleged squatter in Memphis, Tennessee was arrested while occupying a room that he didn't rent or own and was found in possession of stolen items from a nearby apartment, according to police.

A Memphis Police Department officer wrote in the arrest ticket that lshmail Fason, 38, allegedly was squatting in room 315 of the Serenity at Highland apartment and was caught on June 6.

On July 6, Fason was allegedly caught living in room 513 without permission and was banned from the property. Officers were told by management staff at the apartment that Fason allegedly broke the padlocks to the vacant apartments to gain access.

Fason was arrested on July 6 and taken to a nearby police station to be questioned.

According to the arrest ticket, management at the complex also said that there were "several" items from the room which were taken in a burglary on June 25 at the Highland Terrace Apartments.

Officials also wrote in the arrest ticket that Fason was seen on security video stealing a Samsung television from The Monarch apartment building lobby on July 3.

Fason is being charged with two counts of burglary, one count of theft of property $1,000 or less, two counts of vandalism, and one count of criminal trespassing.