As the ramifications of AI's growing ability become increasingly apparent, lawmakers on Capitol Hill graded their understanding of the new technology from one to 10.

"I put my knowledge on a scale of one to 10 at about a 1.5," Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis said, giving herself the lowest rating among the politicians who spoke with Fox News.

Another Republican, Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, had the most confident response.

"I'd say it's eight or nine," she said. "It's pretty high up there."

Elon Musk and more than 1,000 others in March called for an immediate pause on "giant AI experiments," warning the rapidly developing sector may pose security threats. The Tesla CEO also told Fox News' Tucker Carlson this week that AI "has the potential of civilizational destruction" and that, if left unregulated, the consequences could be dangerous.

Meanwhile, several lawmakers gave themselves average marks on their understanding of the quickly developing field.

"As a recovering computer science major, my understanding of AI on a scale of one to 10 is about a five," Rep. Ted Lieu, a California Democrat, said. "There's a lot I don't know."

Rep. Mark Takano of California felt similarly.

"Maybe a five or six on a scale of one to 10," he said.

"I don't want to say the Congress knows nothing," Takano, a Democrat, told Fox News. "There may be some overblown panic being created, but there's no doubt that AI is going to be highly consequential."

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon also said he would rank his knowledge on AI at a five.

"I've had a couple of A.I. books which I've read, but I can always know more," he told Fox News.

Every lawmaker Fox News spoke with said Congress needs to learn more about AI and its potential risks. But members last month told Fox News that educating Congress on AI would be a heavy lift.

"I don't think anyone here in Congress is an artificial intelligence expert," said Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz, who did not rank his AI knowledge.

