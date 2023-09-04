When warm weather is still here, wings are the thing.

Consider jazzing up your go-to recipe with this stand-out version from Chef Nathan Voorhees of Epping’s on Eastside in Lexington, Kentucky.

"I have always enjoyed cooking food that was nostalgic. Food is closely tied to many of my favorite memories, like eating Italian sausages with my father on Fountain Square in Cincinnati, bologna sandwiches while listening to the Reds game with my grandfather, enjoying spicy garlic noodles with my wife or just eating way too many wings washed down with beer on a football Sunday," says Voorhees.

"Now, as a chef, these memories inspire my creative process in the kitchen," he added. "It brings me great joy to share them with people when they dine at Epping’s."

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 14.5 hours

Cook time: 2 hours

Ingredients:

3 lbs. chicken wings, split drumettes and flats

For the brine:

1 quart water

½ cup kosher salt (do not substitute iodized, it will yield salty wings)

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ cup distilled vinegar

1 quart ice water

For the rub:

½ cup hot chili powder

¼ cup granulated onion

¼ cup granulated garlic

2 tablespoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon dry mustard powder

¼ cup light brown sugar

¼ cup kosher salt

Procedure to make the brine:

1. Combine all brine ingredients except ice water in a large pot and bring to a boil.

2. Once salt and sugar have dissolved, remove from the pot heat and allow to cool.

3. Whisk in ice water to chill brine.

4. In a large plastic container, combine the brine with chicken wings and refrigerate overnight.

5. The following morning, remove chicken from brine and discard liquid.

Procedure for rub:

1. Combine all rub ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk thoroughly to combine.

2. Store in an airtight container and save any extra for application of your choice

Procedure for wings:

1. Once chicken wings have been brined, transfer to sheet trays or smoker racks depending on your preferred method.

2. Preheat the oven or smoker to 225° F.

3. Generously coat chicken in rub and allow to sit for 30-45 minutes (this will help your rub adhere to wings during the cooking process).

4. Roast or smoke your chicken wings for approximately 1-1.5 hours or until just cooked.

5. Drain any liquid off and allow to cool.

6. Finish your chicken wings on a hot grill, fryer or air fryer until rub is caramelized and chicken is crispy.

7. Sprinkle with a bit more rub and some finishing salt, or toss in your favorite sauce.

