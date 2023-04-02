Fashion expert Melissa Rivers is sharing her do's and don'ts of red carpet fashion ahead of the CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas.

"A red carpet do would be take a page from the award shows we've already seen this year. One of the best years for fashion on the red carpet that we've seen in a long time," Rivers said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

The biggest don't in the podcast host's book is jeans. "Don't wear jeans," she said. "Treat the event with the respect it deserves."

Rivers, who previously co-hosted "Fashion Police" with her mother, the late Joan Rivers, and currently hosts the "Group Text" podcast, said she puts the country music award shows "somewhere between the Golden Globes and the Grammys."

"It's still a glamorous, important event, but you still can have some fun with it," she added.

When asked what advice she would give stars deciding on their looks for the big day, Rivers said, "I give them the same advice that I give female comedians. Just because you're funny, you don't have to dress funny," she noted. "You don't have to dress for your genre of performance or genre of entertainment."

Addressing some of the looks celebrities have worn over the years, Rivers gushed over Shania Twain's 2002 Country Music Association Award's show look.

"I loved the 2002 dress," she said. "She looked pretty and glamorous, and you know, the fit of the dress, the color of the dress. It all worked. Do I want to see that much of her boobs sticking out? Not really. Would I have liked to see her hair different? Sure, but especially like in 2002, this was like on the money.

"She just looks beautiful. You could drop her on a red carpet anywhere or any event, and she would look amazing. This could be at the Golden Globes. This could be at the Emmys. I don't think it'd be at the Oscars, but you could put her on any red carpet, and it would be great."

In 2023, Twain wore a black and white polka-dot blazer, pants and matching hat to the Grammys. On the red carpet, the singer told The Associated Press that since she wasn't up for an award, she wanted to have some fun with her look.

"I don’t want to take myself too seriously. I just want to have some fun and celebrate everybody else," she said.

Country music star Carrie Underwood "always looks great," according to Rivers.

Speaking on a specific rose gold gown the "Before He Cheats" singer wore to the CMA Awards in 2016, Rivers said it was "a lot of dress," but Underwood's style has evolved.

"You have to put it in context. Carrie, as she's grown up, her style has completely evolved with her," Rivers said.

Looking at a picture of country star Blake Shelton at the annual Academy Of Country Music Awards in 2012, Rivers said he looks "completely different" and "much better" now.

"This is an example of just because you're a country star doesn't mean you have to dress country," she explained of Shelton's 2012 look.

In 2016, Shelton told People magazine he "hates" getting dressed up and swapping his jeans and cowboy boots for a tuxedo.

"If you get dressed up the right way, it should be fitted to you," he told the outlet. "But when things are fitted to me, it’s hard for me to disguise man boobs and gut and all that stuff, so it’s all sticking out!"

Rivers didn't "even know where to start" with Keith Urban's 2002 ACM Awards look.

"Blake Shelton looks fantastic on red carpets now. Now, is this the Nicole [Kidman] or Gwen [Stefani] influence? I'm not going to say no, but I do feel like potentially some of their wives may have cleaned out their closets," Rivers joked.

Urban married Nicole Kidman in 2006, and Shelton said "I do" to Gwen Stefani in 2021.

Addressing Katy Perry's cowgirl fashion statement at the ACM Awards in 2016, Rivers said the pop singer "knows exactly what she's doing."

"Katy's wearing a costume," Rivers said. "Katy is a chameleon. She can go from the most elegant, unbelievable look in the room to playing and wearing something like as she wore in 2016 to the ACM. You know, this was super tongue-in-cheek."

Rivers said country music singer Lindsey Ell's 2022 CMA look was "too much of too many things."

"Beautiful woman. The hair and makeup is great," Rivers said. "You know, you can't do the print with the lacing and the back and the lacing in the front with the deep V and the big shoulder. Pick one."

Rivers also spoke to Fox News Digital about the latest red carpet fashion trends, including wearing sheer looks.

"I'm not a big fan of this year where you can see the little granny panties and bra underneath," she said. "I am not a fan of that look, but that's just me. I'm just not a fan of that. Look, I get it. I understand it. In editorial, it's amazing. Just not a fan of it in real life."

The CMTs air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.