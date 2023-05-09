EXCLUSIVE: Melania Trump supports her husband’s re-election campaign, telling Fox News Digital that she looks forward to working alongside former President Trump in "restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength" during a second term in the White House.

Mrs. Trump told Fox News Digital that if she has "the privilege" to serve as first lady again in 2024, she would continue to prioritize initiatives focused on the well-being and development of children, to ensure they have the "support and resources they need to reach their full potential."

"My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again," the former first lady told Fox News Digital.

Trump announced his 2024 re-election campaign in November, and is currently leading the Republican field for the GOP presidential nomination.

"He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength," she said.

The former first lady’s comments came after she hosted a private luncheon at Mar-a-Lago on May 6, marking the fifth anniversary of the creation of her "Be Best" initiative during her time in the White House, which focused on the well-being of America’s children, opioid abuse, and online safety.

Since leaving Washington D.C., Mrs. Trump has extended the program, and founded "Fostering the Future," a "Be Best" initiative aimed at granting computer science scholarships to children aging out of the foster care system, and giving them the academic foundation needed to secure technology-based jobs so that they can become independent and contributing members of society.

"Since leaving Washington D.C., my commitment to the foster community has grown stronger," Mrs. Trump told Fox News Digital, pointing to her work in securing scholarships for children in the foster care system with the help of her team, strategic partners and the public.

"At the present time, there are more than 400,000 children in the foster care system, and there is less than a 3% chance of former foster children completing their college education. In fact, many end up on the street, homeless," she said. "My objective is to reduce the gap and increase access to higher education for those who leave the foster care system."

Since the creation of "Fostering the Future," Trump has awarded two individuals from the foster care community university-level scholarships to study technology.

"I have faith that an education-based foundation will provide these individuals with the skills needed to secure employment and achieve financial stability," she told Fox News Digital.

But the former first lady hopes to have the chance to bring a greater focus to the foster care community, and to America’s children.

Trump told Fox News Digital that if her husband is elected in 2024, as first lady, she would "prioritize the well-being and development of children as I have always done."

"My focus would continue to be creating a safe and nurturing space for children to learn, grow, and thrive," she said. "If additional problems arise, I will take the time to study them and understand their root causes."

She added: "My goal would be to ensure that every child has the support and resources they need to reach their full potential."

The luncheon at Mar-a-Lago, which came during National Foster Care month, served as an opportunity for Mrs. Trump to connect with those in the foster care system and learn what further support and resources they need to be successful, a spokesperson for the former first lady told Fox News Digital.

"Beyond the month of May, Mrs. Trump’s "mission is to bring awareness and attention to the foster care system and help guarantee that no child is overlooked, defined by their circumstance or confined to their present reality."

During her time as first lady, Trump hosted virtual roundtables on foster care and strengthening the child welfare system, and worked with members of Congress, specifically, the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, regarding legislation that secured funding for grants awarded to youth and young adults currently or formerly in foster care to help pay for college, career school or training. The bill ultimately was signed by then-President Trump in December 2020.

Since leaving the White House, the former first lady also has created special edition Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). A portion of those proceeds went towards "Fostering the Future" to secure education opportunities and scholarships for children in the foster care community.

Two scholarships have been awarded to students attending schools in Oklahoma and Tennessee.

In December, the former first lady also hosted a Christmas party for foster children at Trump International Gold Club for nearly 200 children and their caretakers to celebrate Christmas with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and where children decorated cookies and played games.