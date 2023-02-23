Former co-host of "The View" Meghan McCain shredded Joy Behar on Thursday after the host appeared to blame Ohio residents for the train derailment.

The derailment of a train in East Palestine, Ohio, and the subsequent controlled burn of toxic chemicals to avoid an explosion have been an ecological disaster for the rural town. The authorities had been slow to publicly comment on the disaster, to the point officials such as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg acknowledged, "I could have spoken out sooner."

The day after former-President Trump visited the area, Behar appeared to victim-blame Ohio Trump supporters during her show.

"I don’t know why they would ever vote for him, somebody who, by the way, he placed someone with deep ties to the chemical industry in charge of the EPA's chemical safety office. That's who you voted for in that district — Donald Trump, who reduces all safety," Behar said while pointing at the camera.

Meghan McCain, who used to serve the role of the show’s conservative co-host, now filled by Alyssa Farah Griffin, scorched her former colleague.

"The people of east Palestine are currently in fear that they and their children will be getting cancer or worse from the derailment toxins in their land and water," she wrote in a post on Twitter.

"This is just an evil thing to say," she added. "I would say I can’t fathom this level of cruelty and elitism but sadly… I can."

Even the live studio audience could be heard audibly gasping at Behar’s comment deriding Ohio residents when she made it on the show.

Other Twitter users slammed Behar for how she spoke about the East Palestine residents as well.

Veteran and former congressional nominee Jeffery A. Dove Jr. tweeted, "This is just sickening…"

"This person has long overstayed her welcome. @JoyVBehar you are a disgrace. And so is @TheView for allowing you to stay in that chair," Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean tweeted.

Progressive activist and former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner wrote, "I’m disgusted."

When Trump visited the area on Wednesday, he donated thousands of gallons of cleaning supplies and over a dozen palettes of water, telling local residents, "You are not forgotten. We stand with you. We pray for you. And we will stand with you and your fight to help ensure the accountability that you deserve."