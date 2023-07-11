Former "The View" co-host Meghan McCain penned an op-ed for the Daily Mail on Monday that defended actor Jonah Hill after his ex-girlfriend accused him of "emotional abuse" in leaked text messages.

Professional surfer Sarah Brady recently released text messages that she claims come from the actor during their relationship. One of the texts allegedly from Hill told Brady his "boundaries" "plain and simple" were if she needed to "surf with men," "have bounadryless [sic], inappropriate friendships with men," "model," post pictures of herself in a bathing suit or "sexual" photos, or have friendships with "unstable" women and women from her "wild recent past," then he wasn’t "the right partner for" her.

Though Brady accused Hill of being "emotionally abusive" based on texts like this, McCain disagreed, explaining that Hill’s comments are common in relationships.

"From what I've seen, I don't think Hill sounds anything like the monster his ex portrays him to be. In fact, I believe what she's done to him to be terribly unfair. He essentially told her: if you don't like my lifestyle or my expectations, we probably shouldn't be together," McCain wrote.

She added, "In this day and age, a man asking a female partner to practice modesty and restraint is automatically interpreted as misogyny. Women who identify as 'traditional wives', a.k.a. 'trad wives', and embrace conventional housewife roles are looked at with suspicion… I don't see it that way. Ask yourself: if these roles were reversed and Brady was asking Hill to avoid hanging out with other women or with men she didn't like, would she be considered an 'abuser'?"

Hill is currently dating Olivia Millar, and the two welcomed their first child back in May. When asked why she waited nearly two years to share messages regarding Hill, Brady claimed in a voice memo that she did not want to "cause stress on her or the baby."

In another series of text messages released on Tuesday, Brady mentioned that she and Hill were still "sexting" two months before he was photographed with Millar in 2022.

Using the photo of Hill and Millar, Brady allegedly wrote, "I’d appreciate if you make that woman aware of how recently you’ve been flirting with me, sexting me, and leaning on me for partner level emotional support."

Hill appeared to admit "Yes we sexted two months ago," but referred to her bringing up past texts as a "breach of trust as a friend."

McCain’s post was published prior to these most recent texts, though she encouraged people to give Hill the benefit of the doubt.

"In the post #MeToo era, we have hopefully learned to be wary of cherry-picked allegations and one-sided stories – especially when they seem to be weaponized. No one should be judged unfairly," McCain continued. "Maybe we'll learn more that'll convince me to change my opinion about Jonah Hill. But I say we give him the benefit of the doubt. If we've learned anything in this post MeToo era, it is that everyone deserves to be considered 'innocent until proven guilty' in the court of public opinion."