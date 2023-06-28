Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be facing legal action.

In a documentary series about their lives released last year, it was claimed that a majority of the negative comments posted online about the duke and duchess were from a few accounts, and YouTuber Shallon Lester's image was shown as an example of one of those accounts.

Lester has made several videos discussing Harry and Markle's relationship, but in a new video she shared yesterday, she is taking issue with their use of her image.

"Believe me when I say I’m pursuing every opportunity – my lawyer's gonna be mad at me – to nail their a-- to the wall for this," she declared in the video.

"It's defamation, it’s slander, it’s mischaracterization. And you know what else it is? Misinformation."

She went on to say, "Meghan and Harry can't seem to accept the plain truth: people don't like them. They don't like them on a micro level, people like me, where I'm like, ‘I can see what a s---ty a--- person you are, Meghan. I can see how manipulative you are.’"

Lester continued addressing Markle, "And truly if you wanted to make content, bro, do it about that. I would watch the heck out of a TED Talk with you saying, ‘Here’s how to get your teeth into a rich man. Here's how to divide him from a family that's going to take something off your plate.'"

She did not share any further details of any plans for a possible lawsuit, though she did go on to discuss the Spotify controversy.

According to a report from Podnews.net, multiple sources claimed that part of the work done on Markle’s "Archetype" podcast show was done by other staffers, and that her voice and questions were edited into the audio after the episodes or interviews had been recorded.

Senior Spotify podcast executive Bill Simmons seemed to corroborate these claims during recent episode of his podcast, calling both Markle and Prince Harry "f---ing grifters."

Markle also took a blow after comments made by Jeremy Zimmer, CEO of United Talent Agency, one of the biggest talent agencies in Hollywood.

"Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent," Zimmer told global news website Semafor when asked about the podcast cancelation at the 2023 Cannes Lions advertising festival in Cannes, France.

"And, you know, just because you're famous doesn't make you great at something," he added.

