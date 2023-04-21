While Prince Harry and the rest of the world watch the pomp and circumstance of King Charles III at his coronation at Westminster Abbey, Meghan Markle will be at home with their two young children giving Prince Archie a "low-key" birthday party on May 6, according to a report.

"It's going to be a low-key party at home," a source told People magazine this week.

Harry and Meghan settled in Montecito, California, after they stepped down as senior royals in 2020.

The source continued, "They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend."

Princess Lilibet will also attend her older brother’s birthday, the source confirmed.

"They are so sweet together," they added. "Archie loves Lili. He's such a sweet boy. When she's not around, he asks, 'Where's Lili?'"

Harry and Meghan had caused endless speculation for royal watchers over the last few months on whether the couple would attend his father’s coronation on May 6 amid strained relations not helped by Harry’s tell-all memoir "Spare" and their Netflix documentary that heavily criticizes the palace.

Some fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex even speculated without basis that the king had scheduled his coronation on May 6 to upstage Archie on his birthday.

Last week, the palace finally confirmed Harry’s attendance weeks after it had been reported the Sussexes were invited but had not yet made a final decision.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th," the palace shared. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News Digital on Friday, "I think there is a quiet relief that Meghan isn’t coming because it avoids so many situations."

He added, "It avoids all cameras being trained on Meghan when it’s the king’s day. People would be waiting to see what their reactions are. Do people give side eye to each other in the front row? I think the fact that she isn’t coming is a good thing. The fact that [Prince Harry] is coming is a good thing."

The Sussexes were last among the royal family when they attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September after she died on the 8th of that month.

The pair appeared at Windsor Castle with Prince William and Kate Middleton in a show of unity, but in the ensuing months have kept their distance from each other.

Archie and Lilibet last saw the king when the Sussexes traveled to London for the queen’s diamond jubilee last June.

The king met Lilibet, 1, for the first time and they celebrated her first birthday there. She will turn 2 years old on June 4.