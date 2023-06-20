After news dropped that Spotify would not renew Meghan Markle’s podcast contract, reports came out alleging that the Duchess of Sussex did little work on her own show for which she was under contract with the streaming company for $20 million.

According to a report from Podnews.net, multiple sources claimed that part of the work done on Markle’s "Archetype" podcast show was done by other staffers, and that her voice and questions were edited into the audio after the episodes or interviews had been recorded.

Senior Spotify podcast executive Bill Simmons seemed to corroborate these claims during recent episode of his podcast, calling both Markle and her husband, Prince Harry "f------ grifters."

Allegations of Markle’s laziness in producing her own podcast swirled again after Spotify ended its deal with the "Archetypes" podcast last week. The show, produced under Markle and Prince Harry’s podcast company, Archewell Audio, only ran twelve episodes.

A joint statement from Archewell and Spotify declared that the two companies "mutually agreed to part ways" and added that both "are proud of the series we made together."

Though insiders have alleged that Markle hadn’t even conducted all of her own interviews with subjects for the show, claiming that her questions were edited into the podcast’s audio after the interviews were conducted by other staff members.

Simmons seemed to allude to this opportunism and shortcut taking on the part of Markle during the June 16 episode of his "The Bill Simmons Podcast."

Ridiculing Markle, Harry, and their media company, Simmons stated, "I wish I had been involved in the Meghan and Harry leave Spotify negotiation. The f------ grifters – that’s the podcast we should have launched with them."

Allegations that Markle didn’t do all the interviews first popped up in 2022 when writer Allison Yarrow shared an Instagram post that August praising "Archetypes" producer Farrah Safari for being an "excellent interviewer."

At the time The Daily Mail reported that the episode consisted of Markle’s questions being edited in and around Yarrow’s responses.

Spotify chief economist Will Page also remarked on the apparently minimal work the actor-turned-Royal put into her $20 million contract during a BBC podcast last week.

Page stated, "I don’t know the figures in terms of audience, but I did a quick bit of math before coming up on your show and the reported 18 million pounds that they walked out with meant that Harry and Meghan earned more than ‘Blinding Lights,’" a song by artist The Weeknd, which Page said is the "most streamed song ever on Spotify."

"Which is not bad for twelve hours work," Page added.

Though a source recently told The New York Post that Archewell Audio will not receive the full $20 million payout it contracted with Spotify back in 2020, as Markle’s company didn’t produce enough content for Spotify.

Fox News Digital reached out to Archewell for comment on the allegations of Markle’s shortcuts, though the company has yet to respond.