Megan Fox is a poet and some men she's come across will know it.

The "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" actress has penned a book of poems called "Pretty Boys are Dangerous" that she said were written "in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence."

The 37-year-old went on to say in the statement about her new book, "I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins. My freedom lives in these pages."

She said she hopes the book will "inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness."

"I wrote a book," Fox simply captioned an Instagram post Tuesday that showed the cover art for her book.

Fox's fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, wrote in the comments, "proud of you" with a fire emoji.

Fox has been in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly for the last two years. Before that, the actress was married to "90210" actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 until they separated in 2019. Their divorce was finalized last year. The former couple shares three kids together.

Fox’s publisher Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, said the actress shows her "wicked humor" in the more than 80 poems that are also both "heartbreaking" and "dark."

In her poetry, Fox "chronicles all the ways in which we fit ourselves into the shape of the ones we love, even if it means losing ourselves in the process," the publisher said.

The publisher called Fox’s book a "powerful debut from one of the most well-known women of our time."

"Turn the page, bite the apple, and sink your teeth into the most deliciously compelling and addictive books you’ll read all year," the publisher notes.

Fox's book is out on Nov. 7.

