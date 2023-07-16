Megan Fox posted a sexy bikini photoshoot, making her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) go wild in the comment.

Fox shared a series of photos, shot by Cibelle Levi, of herself posing on a tree branch with her hair down, wearing nothing but a very small bikini on her Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote "the forest is my oldest friend."

MGK took the comments to give a cheeky compliment to his fiancé, writing, "If this is what a wild animal looks like, I'd let it maul me."

The "Transformers" star and the rapper have been dating since 2020 and became engaged in 2022. Fox had previously been married to Brian Austin Green, and the couple share three sons together, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

Earlier this year, Fox sparked rumors that she and MGK had called off their relationship after she made cryptic posts on her Instagram before deleting it.

In the post, she posted a mirror selfie standing near a sign that read "when you can’t walk away." She also shared video of letters burning with the caption "You can taste the dishonest/ it’s all over your breath," a reference to Beyonce’s song "Pray You Catch Me" from her "Lemonade" album, which was known for references to the singer discovering her husband, Jay-Z, cheating.

Fox deleted her Instagram page, but has since restored it, with limited photos of just herself over the past few years. She had previously shared photos with MGK, but they are no longer posted.

Despite the breakup rumors, E! News reported that the couple have made multiple public outings, and Fox has been seen at several of MGK’s concerts over the past few months.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.