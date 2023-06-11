Give her a reason and Megan Fox will transform into an outwardly ferocious protector, bashing anyone attacking her three young sons.

The "Transformers" actress and current Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model took to Instagram to eviscerate Robby Starbuck, a former Republican candidate for Congress in Nashville, Tennessee, after he claimed the actress "forced" her sons to wear dresses.

"Really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre [sic] a clout chaser but let me teach you something…Irregardless [sic] of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame - never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense," she began.

"Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe," she added.

"I have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times," she continued, emphasizing each adjective on a separate line of text. "And yet [I'm] still here."

"You f---ed with the wrong witch," she added.

Fox shares three sons, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with ex-husband and actor Brian Austin Green.

The children have been photographed by the paparazzi wearing dresses.

In an interview with Glamour U.K. last year, Fox revealed that her eldest son, Noah, had been wearing dresses since he was 2.

"I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is. Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality. So from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different," she explained of their freedom to dress how they like.

Starbuck, who says he used to live in the same gated community as Fox, says those outfits are not the children's choice.

"I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It's pure child abuse. Pray for them," he wrote of an experience he says he witnessed, accompanied by a paparazzi photo of Fox with her sons.

"More context," he added in a separate tweet. "This was around 5 years ago so they were younger than they are in this pic. There was another witness + the nanny when the boys did this. It started with one and the other one chimed in. 3rd child was not involved. We knew California wouldn’t do anything about it because the state celebrates this stuff and she’s famous."

"Weirder wrinkle to this: I worked with Megan once on a small shoot about a year or so before she moved into our community and she was very nice to me so I was shocked when this happened later on. Just a very weird situation but clearly those boys weren’t happy," the tweet continued. "I never said anything publicly because they were so young and I thought it would stop because they were vocally expressing the desire to wear ‘boy clothes.’ We moved to TN shortly after and I saw this photo of the boys going around online this week. Really sad it didn’t stop back then and wish there was more we could’ve done back then but there really wasn’t anything we could do in CA."

"I can’t control the way other people react to my children," Fox told Glamour U.K. "I can’t control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them. …That’s also why I don’t really put my children on Instagram or social media. I’m so proud of my kids."

"Noah is an unbelievable pianist. He can learn Mozart’s concerto in an hour. I want people to see that, but I also don’t want the world to have access to this gentle soul and say all the things that we all know they’re going to say."