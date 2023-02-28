Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Interior DownEast, North Woods, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&