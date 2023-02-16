Following the Senate's second classified briefing this week, lawmakers are calling out the Biden administration for a lack of answers on the four flying objects shot down in U.S. airspace.

On "America's Newsroom" Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., voiced his concern about the "complete absence" of useful information in the briefings.

"What is the game plan for protecting our skies? You get the impression [the Biden administration] were quite surprised by all of this. That would suggest that maybe we need a new plan to protect our own airspace," said McConnell.

"But the complete absence of any useful information has been what has been most on display here over the last week and a half."

Since the first object, a Chinese spy craft, was shot down earlier this month, President Biden has avoided addressing the American public about the incident. McConnell called the president's lack of communication "perplexing."

"So I hope the president will say something to the American people. I hope it goes far beyond what we've been able to glean from these so-called classified briefings that we've had over the last week or so."

The first flying object in the drama was reportedly a Chinese spy balloon which was shot down on February 4 after traveling across the United States since first identified on January 28.

Within eight days, three additional objects were shot down, however, U.S. officials could not confirm what these "unidentified" flying objects were.

"We've been in these briefings, as you suggest, but they don't seem to know anything. So we're anxious to hear what analysis if any, they've been able to achieve on the Chinese balloon and to just get a sense of what these other three actually were. I've never been in briefings where I learned so little," McConnell told host Dana Perino Thursday.

Since the fourth object was shot down last week, there has been mounting pressure for transparency from the Biden administration, and a particularly unified call for President Biden to address Americans.

"If the president knows a lot more, it's time for him to tell us all about it, including the American people," McConnell said.

McConnell also responded to what the country's posture should be going forward. While only one of four objects was identified as Chinese surveillance, McConnell said China is "clearly an adversary."

"They've [teamed] up with the Iranians to support the Russians in Ukraine, and they're not being helpful on anything I can think of in the national security space. And, of course, we've had longstanding challenges with them, with our commercial interaction, with them stealing our intellectual property. The Chinese are not our friends," he said.

McConnell urged the Biden administration and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to be "pretty forceful" in future meetings and discussions with China.

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.