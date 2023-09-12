Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Monday that House Republicans should launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden as the next logical step based on the House Committee investigations.

House Republicans certainly have uncovered enough evidence of wrongdoing through their subpoenaing of bank records, information from whistleblowers, allegations from credible sources, and testimony from first-hand witnesses.

Simply put, Republicans have more evidence for an impeachment probe than House Democrats did when they launched their impeachment inquiry in September 2019.

Impeachment is inherently a political process, managed and launched by a political body, Congress. It is not the court of law, it is the court of Congress.

The Constitution gives broad authority to Congress to not only launch an impeachment probe but to define what "high crimes and misdemeanors" even means.

Impeachment is the one time that Congress is granted prosecutorial authority, instead of legislative prerogative. Many of the arguments from potential Republican holdouts is that President Biden has not committed a crime. That is simply a misunderstanding of impeachment.

President Clinton was impeached for a sexual relationship. President Trump was impeached for a phone call with another head of state. Neither of those previous impeachments were necessarily criminal in nature, but Congress had the authority to impeach based on their Constitutional authority. However, House Republicans currently have more allegations and information from whistleblowers that could prove President Biden did commit a crime, making this much more serious than the impeachment of Clinton and Trump.

House Republicans. through their strong oversight efforts on the Oversight, Ways and Means, and Judiciary Committees have uncovered evidence that necessitates an impeachment Inquiry. Unlike the Democrats first impeachment of President Donald Trump, Republicans have a firsthand witness.

Devon Archer is a former business associate and longtime friend of Hunter Biden. He is pictured with President Biden and received handwritten notes on official letterhead from the Office of The Vice President.

Again, House Democrats witnesses, which included Amb. Fiona Hill and Alexander Vindman, were not first hand witnesses of President Trump’s phone call. Mr. Archer has testified before Congress that then-Vice President Biden was put on speakerphone multiple times with foreign business associates, and most damning, that Joe Biden was the brand being sold to foreign governments and businesses.

This has caused the Biden White House to backtrack from previous statements, where President Biden has claimed he had no knowledge or involvement in Hunter’s business deals. They have now changed their tune, saying that Biden was never in business with his son.

We have ample evidence from this backtrack, that Joe Biden not only had intimate knowledge of Hunter’s shady foreign business dealings, but that he was involved, meeting with Hunter’s foreign business clients at Cafe Milano, and being put on speakerphone numerous times. House Oversight has produced bank records showing that Biden family members and associates received millions of dollars from Russia and Ukraine, all while Joe Biden was vice president and extremely involved in foreign policy negotiations with those countries.

In April 2014, while Joe Biden was vice president, Hunter Biden started to receive $1 million dollars per year to sit on the board of a Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Less than a year later in early 2015 Viktor Shokin was appointed as the prosecutor focusing on corruption surrounding Burisma.

By the end of 2015, Joe Biden was making $1 billion in aid from the United States contingent on the firing of Shokin, all while Hunter Biden was receiving vast pressure from Burisma to deliver help on the investigation.

In March of 2016, after a public and private pressure campaign from Joe Biden, the prosecutor was dismissed from the Burisma investigation. Then, in 2018 Joe Biden publicly bragged to the Council on Foreign Relations for his role in the firing, all while Hunter made millions. Clearly Joe Biden not only knew about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, but he was also involved through meetings and calls, and even took potential actions while vice president that benefited Hunter Biden’s foreign clients and bank accounts.

House Republicans have uncovered other allegations from whistleblowers, including that Biden’s Justice Department refused to bring charges against Hunter Biden in terms of tax evasion. They have also alleged that the U.S. Attorney Weiss’s probe into Hunter Biden has been stifled by the Justice Department. Chairman James Comer, R-Ky. and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, have allegations from a credible FBI source stating that Joe Biden was involved in a bribery scheme.

Lastly, you have the botched sweetheart plea deal that the Justice Department tried to push through, which not only ensured Hunter Biden didn’t see jail time for illegal possession of a firearm and tax fraud, but attempted to give a backdoor pardon on future charges dealing with FARA.

The Speaker is correct to open an impeachment inquiry. House Republicans will be granted the apex of Congressional authority, to cut through executive privilege, obtain documents and witnesses testimony. The courts should be deferential to Congressional Oversight because of their sole constitutional authority to prosecute through impeachment. Congress has uncovered bank statements, whistleblower and witness testimony.

Let’s not forget, recent CNN polling shows the American people agree with House Republicans: 61 percent say that Joe Biden was involved in Hunter’s business dealings, 42 percent say he acted illegally, and 55 percent say he acted inappropriately during the Justice Department probe into Hunter Biden.

Speaker McCarthy and House Republicans will get to the bottom of it and finally start the long-awaited accountability process.