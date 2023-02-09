WAR CHEST - EXCLUSIVE: Speaker McCarthy hauls in millions for House GOP at first big 2024 fundraiser as he works to expand fragile majority. Continue reading …

‘OUT OF CONTROL' - California cities rattled by prostitution, human trafficking in broad daylight. Continue reading …

‘RUNNING MORE TESTS’ – Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized in Washington, DC. Continue reading …

‘DEVASTATED’ - Missing kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave. Continue reading …

MAJOR MOVE - Nets reportedly trading All-Star Kevin Durant in massive NBA deal. Continue reading …

-

‘SUBPOENA POWER’ - McCaul targets China, Afghanistan withdrawal as top oversight priorities. Continue reading …

‘LIAR THAT HE IS’ – Marjorie Taylor Greene defends heckling Biden during SOTU. Continue reading …

BRIEFING SCHEDULED - Congress to receive classified briefings on Chinese surveillance flight on Thursday. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

‘THAT’S BULL----’ - Macy Gray blasts Biden, Congress for failing to change police culture. Continue reading …

‘SKINNED BIG BIRD’ - Kyrsten Sinema’s yellow dress at SOTU sparks hot takes across Twitter. Continue reading …

‘100% FALSE’ - Dem lawmaker claims NY Post's Hunter Biden story is ‘100% false' during committee hearing on tech censorship. Continue reading …

‘ON THE VERGE OF LAUGHABLE’ - Newt Gingrich rips Biden's 'fantasy' State of the Union. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS - Biden plagiarized the State of the Union address. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON - The lies 'just kept coming' during Biden's State of the Union speech. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Twitter censored a scandal that could have turned the entire 2020 election. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Biden created an alternative reality to live in. Continue reading …

MAKING THE GRADE? - Americans grade President Biden's State of the Union address. Continue reading …

ROYAL DECREE - Kate Middleton counters Prince Harry, Meghan Markle smears with critical new hire. Continue reading …

HOMECOMING – Dog missing for 8 years found 1,000 miles away is finally reunited with its family. Continue reading …

WATCH: STARTLING SNAKE: Woman in Thailand surprised by something slithering at her feet. See video …

WATCH: Emily Compagno: Biden's speech was riddled with inaccuracies and false promises. See video …

WATCH: Jim Jordan confronts ex-Twitter execs: Why'd you take the Hunter Biden story down? See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.