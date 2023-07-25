House Speaker Kevin McCarthy predicted Republicans will gather enough evidence soon to mount an impeachment inquiry against President Biden, as the corruption scandal enveloping him and his son Hunter continues to grow.

McCarthy, R-Calif., made reference to a relatively new revelation from the House Oversight Committee that – while Joe was vice president – Hunter Biden "capitalized" on a financial relationship with a Romanian national later convicted on corruption charges.

According to prepared remarks from House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., in June, the Bidens received more than $1 million in 17 increments.

McCarthy said Monday that 16 of those 17 payments went to what he described as "Biden shell companies" while President Biden was vice president. According to Comer's prepared remarks, the elder Biden had been "lecturing Romania on anti-corruption policies" while instead being a "walking billboard for his… family to collect money."

"When President Biden was running for office, he told the American public that he's never talked about [Hunter's] business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we now prove is not true," McCarthy said on "Hannity."

He said evidence and legitimacy of their caucus' probes are mounting, as he described the two IRS investigators who testified before Congress last week as "some of the most credible" to come forward.

McCarthy cited the FBI 1023 form wherein a confidential human source told the bureau that Biden was paid $5 million by a Burisma executive while he was vice president and while Hunter was on the board.

Biden has long denied discussion or involvement in Hunter's business deals, recently rebuffing a New York Post reporter who asked why he is reportedly referred to as the "big guy" in the FBI form – which is the same nickname purportedly used as a pseudonym in a message gleaned from previously released documentation connected to Hunter.

"Now you have found millions of foreign money – just what the 1023 alleges they did to Biden's family. Now, we found that it has funneled through shell companies," McCarthy said.

"We wouldn't know none of this if Republicans had not taken the majority. We've only followed where the information has taken us – this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed."

McCarthy further accused Biden of acting in a way not seen at the White House since President Richard M. Nixon – "us[ing] the weaponization of government to … deny Congress the ability to have oversight."

In that regard, Fox News host Sean Hannity cited former Nixon White House counsel John Dean, quoting that "a malignant cancer is now surrounding the Biden presidency."

Dean uttered those words regarding Nixon in 1973 testimony before then-Sen. Sam Ervin, D-N.C., and his Watergate committee.

Decades later, while frequently opining on cable news as a top Donald Trump critic, Dean later repeated the phrase to CNN in 2019 against the-then president – while he was in the midst of impeachment-triggering controversy surrounding a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.