Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas repeated the claim that the United States' southern border was secure during his testimony before Wednesday’s House Homeland Security Committee hearing.

During the lengthy testimony hearing, Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., cited several data points of illegal immigrant surges, drug seizures and other apprehensions at the border. Prior to Wednesday's hearing, Mayorkas has repeatedly testified to the border being secured. Guest asked Mayorkas whether he stood by that statement.

"My question to you, Secretary Mayorkas, is it your testimony that all nine of the Southwest sectors from the Rio Grande Valley to San Diego, that under whatever definition you use that you believe that all nine sectors are secure?" Guest asked.

After initially avoiding the question, Mayorkas answered, "It is my testimony that the border is secure, and we are working every day and night to increase its security. The challenges that we are experiencing at the border cannot be overstated."

Mayorkas standing by his claim after years of conflicting evidence faced a new onslaught of backlash on social media.

"You can debate causes, solutions, etc. But to say the border is secure when you have thousands of people flooding over daily is just not credible," Purple Strategies partner Rory Cooper responded.

"Incredible," National Review contributor Pradheep Shanker wrote.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas., himself wrote, "Utter malarkey. Mayorkas needs to resign. #BidenBorderCrisis."

Conservative commentator Phineas Fahrquar asked, "Was this under oath? Because that's willful perjury right there."

"In other news, 2+2=5," Center for Immigration Studies executive director Mark Krikorian quipped.

During the testimony, Republican Rep. August Pfluger of Texas also asked Mayorkas if he believed the border was secure despite highlighting the deaths of Maria Tambunga and Emilia Tambunga caused by an illegal immigrant.

"Congressman, you are politicizing a tragedy," Mayorkas fired back at the lawmaker.

Pfluger mentioned that Border Chief Raul Ortiz has testified that the border was not secure to which Mayorkas responded that he "respectfully" disagreed.

Mayorkas has frequently testified that the border was secure in spite of record numbers of illegal border crossings. In July, he told the Aspen Security Forum that the border was secure despite the "historic challenge."

In November, during another House Committee hearing, North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop, R., also questioned Mayorkas on border security.

"Secretary Mayorkas, do you continue to maintain that the border is secure?" Bishop asked.

"Yes, and we are working day in and day out to enhance security, congressman," Mayorkas answered.