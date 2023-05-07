Title 42, the COVID-era public health order that allowed the government to expel migrants at the southern border, is set to expire on May 11 and has border officials prepping for a new wave of migrant surges.

The Biden administration announced last week that it would send 1,500 U.S. troops to the border to help "fill critical capability gaps, such as ground-based detection and monitoring, data entry, and warehouse support until CBP [Customs and Border Protection] can address these needs through contracted support," Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Fox News’ Lisa Boothe said the decision to send troops to help deal with the nation’s border crisis is "exactly what we should be doing."

"This is our country. We're supposed to be a sovereign nation. We are supposed to be in charge of our borders, but we're not," she said on "The Big Sunday Show."

THE 6 BIGGEST LIES FROM MAYORKAS AND DHS ABOUT TEAM BIDEN'S POST-TITLE 42 PLANS

Boothe argued Title 42 was one of the last law enforcement mechanisms in place because President Biden "got rid of everything else." She highlighted how his administration halted deportations, ended the "Remain in Mexico" policy and vowed not to continue construction on former President Trump’s border wall.

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz shared Saturday that there were nearly 55,000 apprehensions and almost 19,000 gotaways at the southern border in a single week.

"They want this," Boothe said referring to the numbers Ortiz laid out. "And that's the frustrating thing talking about this because we know nothing's going to change until we get Joe Biden out of office. You've got to get a Republican in there. It's never going to change. They just don't care. They want this."

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told "Face the Nation" the administration has been preparing for the end of Title 42 for more than a year and a half. "It's going to take our plan a while to really take hold for people to understand that they can access lawful, safe, orderly pathways before they reach the border," he said.

MAYORKAS PLEADS MIGRANTS NOT TO ENTER US ILLEGALLY WHEN TITLE 42: ‘YOU ARE BEING DECEIVED’

Co-host Tom Shillue rejected Mayorkas’ claims, arguing "Everyone knows the easiest way to get into the country is this way - is the illegal way." "We know the easiest way to get in is to just come in, claim asylum, get yourself a lawyer. They release them in the country. So, the whole system is set up to fail," he explained. "And when he says there's an orderly way to get in the country, yeah, that's for suckers. Everyone knows that's not the way to get into the country it's from the southern border."