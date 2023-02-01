Sheriff Mark Dannels of Cochise County, Arizona, spoke plainly about the state of affairs at the southern border, confirming to the House Judiciary Committee that it is not secure, contrary to what Biden administration officials have said.

During a Wednesday hearing titled, "The Biden Border Crisis," Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., reviewed a series of quotes from officials about the border that he said were of "particular" import to him.

"The Secretary of Homeland Security said, ‘The border is closed, the border is secure, in March of 2021. Was that true then?" Issa asked.

"No," Dannels replied.

BORDER PATROL NABBED 17 PEOPLE ON FBI TERROR WATCHLIST AT SOUTHERN BORDER IN DECEMBER

"Is it true now?" Issa asked.

"No."

Issa then referenced when Mayorkas said in November 2022, "We are working day in and day out to enhance its security." The congressman asked Dannels if he had seen improvement.

"No, I have not," he said.

NEARLY 300,000 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS SLIPPED PAST BORDER AGENTS IN LESS THAN FOUR MONTHS: SOURCES

Issa then recalled that on January 8 of this year, Mayorkas said, "The border is not open." He asked Dannels if that was accurate.

"No," Dannels said, explaining that "the majority of people we talk to, the migrants that have been smuggled," said they came because President Biden held out "a welcoming sign."

Lastly, Issa quoted Vice President Harris as saying, "The border is secure. We have secured the border," and asked if this statement would be inaccurate as well.

"Yes, it would," Dannels said.

During his opening statement, Dannels gave bleak account of the situation at the border.

"When I look at public safety, national security, and humanitarian on our southern border, this is the largest crime scene in this country," he said.