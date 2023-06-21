Maya Hawke is dishing some family secrets.

The "Stranger Things" actress, 24, opened up about lying to her famous father, Ethan Hawke, on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen."

Maya recalled being in the worst trouble she's ever been in when she lied to her dad.

"I lied. I said I was going to therapy and I really went to lose my virginity," Maya told Cohen and guest Bryan Cranston on Tuesday's episode. "I can't believe I just said that. My father was very upset."

MAYA HAWKE ANNOYED WITH HER FAMOUS PARENTS' GENERATION: 'THEY REALLY F---ED US'

Maya recalled Ethan giving her a "very hard time" about her whereabouts the evening she lied.

"He went, 'Where were you? Where did you go?'" Maya recalled. "And I said, 'How am I supposed to have secrets if I can't tell lies?'"

Cohen was impressed by Maya and said, "I would think, knowing your father, that he actually respected that."

Maya confirmed Cohen's assumption saying, "He did! He was like, 'F--k this kid!' He was like, 'Oh, that's good.'"

The actress grew up with very famous parents. Ethan and Uma Thurman welcomed Maya in 1998. The couple also share son, Levon Hawke, 21. Maya and Levon grew up in New York City and when Cohen asked what her first car was, she replied, "A yellow cab."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I still don't have a license, but I got my learner's permit last week," the daughter of two Oscar nominees said. "Clap for me!"

Ethan previously gushed about Maya's performance as Robin Buckley in the hit Netflix series, "Stranger Things."

"I'm so proud of her 'cause I think she does a great job, but I'm most happy for her that she's surrounded by these other amazing, talented young people," he told Entertainment Tonight in July.

"That was my experience on 'Dead Poet's Society', getting to be surrounded by other young people who were in love with the same thing that I was in love with, getting to tell a story that affects your generation."