Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves were told they were in for another bumpy ride on their new flight after experiencing ‘CHAOS’ on a Lufthansa plane that dropped almost 4,000 feet and hospitalized 7 on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old actor and the 41-year-old Brazilian model stayed overnight in Washington, D.C., after their plane bound from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany, experienced "severe turbulence" at 37,000 feet over Tennessee and was diverted to Dulles Airport in Virginia. After boarding their second flight on Thursday, the pair received an ominous warning from the pilot.

"Just my luck," the "Women of Today" founder said in a video that she shared on her Instagram Story. "After last night, we just got on the rescheduled flight, and the pilot is saying we have 45 minutes of turbulence getting out of Washington. Just my luck. Wish me luck."

The couple's first flight hit severe turbulence around 90 minutes after takeoff, per Lufthansa. The plane landed safely at Dulles Airport and seven passengers were taken to local hospitals.

In a post that Alves shared to Instagram on Wednesday, she revealed that they were on the Lufthansa flight. She shared a video of the aftermath of the turbulence in which a meal cart was seen toppled over with food, napkins and plates scattered all over the floor.

"On Flight last night, I was told plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere," Alves wrote in the caption.

She continued, "To respect the privacy of those around me, that’s all I am showing, but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming."

The former Food Network host clarified that they were on the Lufthansa flight that made headlines on Wednesday.

"The @lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes…that one," she added. "Thank God everyone was safe and ok."

She went on to express her gratitude to the hospitality at the hotel where she and the Academy Award winner spent the night.

"I must say everyone @marriottbonvoy by the airport of Washington where we had to divert to and spend the night was so kind!"

She also noted that "@officiallymcconaughey and I made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing…slept well, getting on new flight today,"

"To the journey I continue… Karin Lacy was a savior with me until 1 am working on new flights!!!"

Lufthansa, in a statement to FOX Business, called the turbulence "brief but severe."

"Lufthansa Flight 469 diverted to Dulles International Airport and landed without incident around 9:10 p.m. local time after the crew reported encountering severe turbulence at 37,000 feet altitude over Tennessee," the FAA said in a statement.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said after the plane landed at Dulles, "Authority personnel responded to the flight and transported seven people to local hospitals."

The FAA added it is launching an investigation into what happened on board the Airbus A330 that was flying from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday night.

"Lufthansa regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers," the airline said in part. "The safety and well-being of passengers and crew members is Lufthansa's top priority at all times."

