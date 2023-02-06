Actor Matthew Mardsen was lambasted by Hollywood for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, but the actor known for action flicks like "Black Hawk Down" and "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen," as well as Amazon's "Reacher" series, told Fox News' Tucker Carlson he stands by his decision to do the right thing.

"I've worked a lot with soldiers, and it's really difficult for me to say that losing my career is a difficult decision to stand up for what is right when they'll go, and they'll die, and they'll lose everything," he said on Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today."

"To me, it wasn't [a difficult decision] at all. I'd be very cowardly if I didn't," he added.

He told Carlson that his career is insignificant and sacrificing that career means little if "our freedoms are taken away."

"This is all happening because we're letting it happen," he said, warning that "It doesn't matter who you are, they'll come after you… they're relentless."

Marsden said he believes that, if more people take a stand against those forcing the mandates on others, the rules would come to a halt.

"If more people stood up and said something, then this would all stop," he said. "We are this great country, which is the last best hope for the world. This isn't just about this country, it's about the whole world. I know because I saw it. I know because I was there dreaming of coming here. I'm that guy."

The 49-year-old English-American actor, who remains critical of Hollywood's stringent COVID vaccine restrictions, lost an acting gig after submitting a religious exemption that was dismissed.

He spoke with Tucker Carlson about Hollywood's hypocrisy and unfairness while appearing on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in December,

"I got offered a job… and they said there was still a requirement that you had to be vaccinated. I informed them that I was not vaccinated, and I submitted a religious exemption, and it was, of course, dismissed and that's that," he said.

"I didn't become a citizen of this country to have my First Amendment rights and my other rights [taken away]… for me to have to worry about having to lie about something like having a vaccine, I think it's an invasion of privacy. I don't think it's right," he added.

Marsden also told Carlson that there has to be a point when people say "enough" to facilitate change.

To watch Marsden's full interview with Carlson, stream the latest episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" on Fox Nation.

