Matthew Broderick revealed he was frequently attacked growing up in New York City.

The "Wargames" actor recalled being targeted on the streets where he lived as a child, near Washington Square North, and around the Big Apple.

"I got mugged often! I’ve been mugged all through the Village, Times Square, Upper West Side," he shared on iHeart's "Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi" podcast.

"I never had any money! And people constantly wanted [to mug me]."

Broderick, 61, added that he was vulnerable to these attacks due to being a "young guy."

"I’m talking like 12 [years old] — that’s when it happened a lot," he noted. "It was mostly other boys just being bullies and getting lunch money ... But sometimes it was somewhat scary."

The "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" star detailed a harrowing incident while he was casually skateboarding with a friend through Central Park and a "massive gang came flying out" before stealing their things.

"I got whacked in the head with some sort of stick!" he remembered.

"It was not a joke. Thank God, we all survived it."

Broderick continued to share "more intimidating" attacks he experienced as a child, including being threatened to have his "head [put] through the glass" or while he was traveling on the New York trains.

"You get on the subway… somebody will sit next to you… put their arm around you rather aggressively and say, ‘What’s in your pocket?’ What’s your name?’ — just be like asking you a lot of questions," he said.

"[You’re] just waiting, praying for the train to come out of the tunnel on the platform."

Despite Broderick telling his parents about the muggings, he explained, "Back then, they weren’t as watchful as we are to our kids."

He added that a police officer would visit his school growing up and provide kids with lessons on how to handle mugging situations.

"He said, ‘Always bring money with you. Don't go out with no money, and immediately give it up and try to make the experience as fast as possible,’" Broderick noted.

"‘The more time you're haggling or discussing, the more time you're in this situation, the worse.’"

Broderick has been married to "Sex and the City" actress Sarah Jessica Parker for 26 years. The couple shares three children, James Wilkie, 20, and twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, 13.